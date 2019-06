SHERIDAN — Red Cross of Wyoming has assisted four Sheridan families with lodging and other immediate needs because of flooding that occurred May 28-29 in Sheridan.

Besides providing assistance for the four families, Red Cross provided clean-up kits and made referrals for other calls not requiring direct assistance. Further assistance will be provided if needed.

For questions, please contact Disaster Program Manager Gehrig Haberstock at 307-251-2231 or gehrig.haberstock3@redcross.org.