Big time changes: Sagebrush construction underway, Schiffer School starting soon

SHERIDAN — Sagebrush Elementary School will look different throughout the next school year.

The 33-year-old building is undergoing significant renovations for the next 14 months to update nearly all aspects of the school. The most impactful change to students and teachers involves modular classrooms that will be located outside the building for the 2019-20 school year.

Construction will occur in three phases and total around $9 million paid for mostly by the state. It is scheduled to conclude August 2020.

Upon completion, Sheridan County School District 2 facilities director Mathers Heuck said the building should stand for the next 30 to 50 years.

“Essentially, at the end of the day, we’ll have a new school,” Heuck said.

Phase 1 began last month. It involves replacing the school’s smokestack and coal boiler with natural gas heating and renovating the school kitchen. Phase 2 involves the installation of five modular units outside the school later this month. Phase 3 is slated to begin Aug. 1 and entails a thorough renovation of the school’s interior.

O’Dell Construction received the bid to handle Phase 1 at a cost of about $1.4 million. It is scheduled to finish Aug. 9.

O’Dell Construction owner Sean O’Dell said replacing the coal boiler with natural gas involves redoing the entire mechanical system in the school. The company is also installing electrical and IT aspects in the modulars.

Other portions of the project include a parent vehicle drop-off zone on the east end of the school and widening the sidewalks around and leading up to the school. Locks on every door will also be installed and monitored to help improve school security.

For Phase 2, the rectangular modulars will be installed at a cost of $408,685. The units will not have running water, and students will have to walk outside from the main school building to reach them.

Heuck said this will be the first time in recent years that a construction project involves modulars. While interior renovations of the main building occur, students and teachers will rotate having class in the modulars for one-third of the 2019-20 school year.

“We’ve really tried to minimize the impact of students in regards to being in modular classrooms,” Heuck said. “It would’ve been great to be able to do no time, and we think just a third of the year is a pretty good compromise when you consider costs and schedule and everything else.”

Phase 3 involves renovating different aspects of the school building, mainly replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. There will also be new floors, painted walls and updated lighting to make the building as modern as possible.

It is a complicated project that has been in the works for at least five years, according to Heuck. He said the renovations will interfere with school activity this year but should pay off in the long run.

Heuck anticipated pushback or hesitation from Sagebrush teachers and administrators but said that hasn’t been the case.

“This is definitely disruptive, but we’re all of the mindset that at the end of the day we’re going to have a really nice school and that we can put up with a little bit of inconvenience,” Heuck said. “… The principals and teachers have been amazing. I’ve been trying to warn them that it’s going to be disruptive and we’re going to do everything we can to minimize it, but it is a construction site. They have been just fantastic and said, ‘We know what we’re getting at the end. We’ll work with you to get it going.’”

Precautions will be taken to minimize sound and dust, and Heuck said any particularly loud construction must occur before or after school hours or when school is not in session.

Schiffer School groundbreaking to begin soon

It will be a busy summer for the school district, with groundbreaking on the new John C. Schiffer Collaborative School building set to begin Aug. 1 as well. The building will be located across the street from the Watt Agriculture Center on the south end of the Sheridan College campus.

“It’s going to have the best view of any school in town,” Heuck said.

Architects recently completed 95% of the design phase of the building, and the school district will advertise for construction of the new school June 19 and begin taking bids in early July. The new Schiffer School is scheduled to open August 2020.

The large-scale projects involve many adjustments but should result in two better schools next year.