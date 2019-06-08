SFR sees increase in structure fires from 2018 to 2019

SHERIDAN— Structure fires have increased in Sheridan County compared to a year ago, which include both residential and commercial buildings.

At this time a year ago, there were seven structure fires in Sheridan County. This year there have been 16 total structure fires in Sheridan County with 12 fires in the city and dour fires in the rest of the county. There have been two deaths in the county from structure fires this year. The first death was on Jan. 7 when 72-year-old Jay Lanka died in a barn fire near Ranchester. The second death was on Feb. 20 when 58-year-old Allan Barker died during the fire at the Edwards Hotel.

The fires in the city have added up to a total damage cost of $205,000 in 2019. In 2018 the total damage cost from fires in the city was $355,000 for the entire year, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department Chief Gary Harnish said.

Harnish said no trends suggest why there is an increase in the number of fires this year.

Electrical fires in residential buildings have been the most typical structure fires SFR firefighters responded to, SFR C-Shift Captain Greg Luhman said. He said that trend is nationwide.

To help prevent electrical fires, residents should ensure appliances are being used properly and should avoid overloading outlets. Residents should also avoid using extension cords with appliances, Luhman said.

When using appliances with cords or extension cords, residents should check cords for damages. If the outside rubber covering has been flattened, there is a good chance the electrical wire has been flattened also, creating a potential fire hazard. Any exposed wires are a fire hazard, and any melting of the rubber covering is a sign of damage, Luhman said.

Residents should check their smoke detectors twice a year and make sure they are working properly.

“Anytime you change your clock, you should check your smoke detectors also,” Harnish said.

If your smoke detector is older than 10 years, then it is time to replace it. You can check the age of your smoke detector by removing it from its location and looking at the back of it for its date of manufacture, Luhman said.

New smoke detectors can be bought at the local hardware stores in Sheridan. SFR also offers a program to help with the cost of replacing smoke detectors and their installation. For more information on the program you can call SFR at 307-674-7244, Harnish said.

Smoke detectors can help alert residents of a fire within their home, allowing them to escape. Residents should have a plan of how to escape their home in an emergency. A working smoke detector was present in the structure fire on May 21, 2019. This allowed the inhabitants to escape in time.

Fire extinguishers can be used by residents to help put out fires and prevent them from spreading. When using a fire extinguisher, proper training on the use of extinguishers is recommended. Proper training on how to use extinguishers can be received from SFR, Harnish said.

SFR station can be called at 307-674-7244.

Recent cotton falling to the ground resulted in three exterior grass-type fires earlier this week. SFR responded to these fires and were able to extinguish them before any structures could be damaged. While the ignition of these fire could not be 100% identified, remnants of smoking materials were in the area. The cotton can be ignited easily and the fire can the spread. Residents need to be vigilant using heat sources and potential ignition sources, Harnish said.