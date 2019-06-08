Father, daughter bond during hiking trip

SHERIDAN — Keri McMeans felt surprised when her father asked to join her on a long, arduous trip.

A family friend had reached out to McMeans asking if she wanted to participate in a Himalayan group hiking trek in Nepal, and she accepted. When her septuagenarian father James Wise inquired about going, McMeans was initially taken aback but asked the other group members and they agreed.

Until the invitation, McMeans — who has run many ultramarathons — hadn’t thought about traversing the Himalayas but considered it a great opportunity.

“It wasn’t something that was on my radar or my bucket list, but when the idea presented itself, it was just a feeling that you get about certain things, and I went, ‘Oh, I’d really like to do that,’” McMeans said.

Her perception of the trip ahead changed after Wise was approved.

“It became a different thing, a different experience or idea of an experience to be able to do something like that with my father,” McMeans said.

Wise wasn’t completely sure he could handle the demanding physical excursion but felt it was his last chance to take part in a lengthy, demanding activity.

“I had to do (it) now or never,” Wise said. “It’s something that had potential to be extremely interesting and a great learning experience.”

The trek turned out to be just that, as McMeans and Wise returned last month with rave reviews. They were two of the people in a six-person hiking group that also included two Sherpa guides and several porters who helped carry their belongings.

The trip was nearly two years in the making and lasted about four weeks, ending in mid-May. It included 17 days of hiking and five days total of plane travel. The main destination was one of the Mt. Everest base camps at 17,600 feet of elevation, and the highest point the group reached was about 18,500 feet.

McMeans and Wise prepared beforehand by going on a few snowshoeing trips in the Bighorn Mountains and hiking with weighted backpacks. Despite planning pretty well, they didn’t know exactly what to expect from a place they had never visited.

That was fine with McMeans.

“I knew it would be great and I knew everything would be how it was supposed to be,” McMeans said. “… You prepare as much as you can to go somewhere that you’ve never been before, and then you adjust.”

Their route did not involve much other foot traffic and included about a dozen separate overnight locations. The journey needed to be reconfigured about halfway through due to a snowstorm, and the group decided to retrace their steps for almost two days and drop about 4,000 feet of elevation to avoid heavy snow.

It ended up working out well, although McMeans said the day-and-a-half descent was challenging because of rain and physical exhaustion from lack of sleep.

The altitude didn’t bother McMeans, but Wise said the first two days involved the most struggle for him as he acclimated to the elevation.

They ate vegetarian options to help with digestion and to deal with a lack of refrigeration. Most breakfasts consisted of porridge and cheese omelets, while dinners were mainly composed of potatoes and veggie-fried rice.

Due to the high altitude, Wise lost his appetite after about a week but continued on.

“It would take me half an hour to eat half of a sandwich,” Wise said.

Wise said every day presented a new obstacle and opportunity. It felt great to finish an experience that he wasn’t sure he could complete.

“It was very challenging, because I’d really never done anything like that, as far as a long-term trek or hike,” Wise said. “It was challenging but my resolve and determination was, ‘If there’s any way possible, we’re going to make it work. We’re going to make it successful,’ and that’s the view you pretty much had to have.”

Most days involved between six and eight hours of travel by foot, and the group hiked about 100 miles total. The weather largely cooperated, as temperatures often climbed to 60 degrees in the afternoon. McMeans even went for a few runs after several hours of hiking.

They said the trip went about as seamlessly as they could have hoped. None of the group members became seriously ill or suffered an injury.

Some parts were difficult to navigate, but the group’s two Sherpas ensured there were no mistakes.

“We couldn’t have been happier with the way that our guides took care of us,” Wise said. “… You’re hiking on the side of a mountain and sometimes the trail is four feet wide, and sometimes the trail is two feet or less and sometimes the trail is indistinguishable because you’re crawling over boulders and rocks.”

McMeans also said the Nepalese people were extremely welcoming and generous.

“You never felt like you were putting them out,” McMeans said. “Their hospitality was top notch everywhere.”

One of the best parts involved bonding with the other group members. They didn’t know three of the other people before the trip, but by the end of the journey they felt like family.

“We came together as mostly six strangers and we left with lifetime friendships that will continue to grow, so that was pretty amazing,” McMeans said.

Overall, she called it a humbling, spiritual experience.

“It increases that sense of humility and just kind of where you are in this world,” McMeans said. “… You couldn’t imagine that any day could be better than the next, and it was. Everywhere you went, it was just magnificent. It was very powerful.”

Wise recalled his amazement always seeing mountains towering above them.

“No matter where you’re at on this whole trip, you can look up and there are mountains 10,000 feet above you,” Wise said. “… The mountains never quit.”

The trip provided perspective and also made both of them realize how lucky there were during their lives. After several weeks battling the elements with little respite, It felt nice returning to the U.S. with a warm, comfortable bed and indoor plumbing.

“When you take a trip like that, it kind of reopens your eyes to the fact that we live in the best place, the best environment that any human could ask for,” Wise said.

They both said it deepened the relationship between father and daughter and provided a unique opportunity to spend time together.

“It just kind of reinforced a relationship and feelings that we knew were there but just really never had time to experience being together that close for that long period of time without a lot of other people around,” Wise said.

It was an interesting time in both of their lives to do something unique and extraordinary. McMeans had recently accepted a new job as Executive Director of The Food Group in Sheridan, while Wise had retired about two years ago.

“It’s a time that you either take advantage of it and you do choose to spend time together like that or it’s gone,” McMeans said. “… We will always have that together.”

The trip represented the opportunity of a lifetime and also formed a close connection between McMeans and Wise as they head into new stages of their lives.