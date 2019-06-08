Ames, Johnson set for CNFR

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College is sending a grizzled veteran and a youthful star to the College National Finals Rodeo.

Chance Ames and Coby Johnson will begin their quest for a national title beginning Sunday at the Casper Events Center.

Ames is making his third consecutive trip to the CNFR. He took ninth in bareback as a sophomore last season, which was somewhat disappointing for him after he placed seventh as a freshman.

As much as Ames tried to treat last year’s CNFR as “just another rodeo” he was swept up in the moment and didn’t perform up to his standards. He’ll make a concerted effort to change that this time around.

“This year, I’m dang sure gonna treat it like another rodeo,” Ames said. “… I’m confident that this year is going to be the year. I gotta draw the right horses, step up to the plate and cut the mustard.”

Ames calls Big Piney home. He grew up rodeoing in small-town Wyoming and attending SC, which further drove home the magnitude of competing at the CNFR as a Wyomingite.

“There’s a level of comfort and a level of expectation,” Ames said. “It’s really good to rodeo not only in the best state in the world for rodeo but for the best state in the world in general. But with that being said, a guy kind of wants to do his best and make the state of Wyoming proud.”

Ames has done his best to make his homeland proud the last three years. He helped SC claim back-to-back Central Rocky Mountain Region team titles during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

He also brought home some individual hardware. He won the CRMR individual championship in bareback as a sophomore, a year after placing runner-up.

“It has been one hell of an awesome run,” Ames said. “… It’s a bittersweet end, I guess you could say. It’s awesome that it’s my last year, but it’s also sad that it’s my last year college rodeoing with all my friends and making the college final with all the kids I grew up with.”

While the SC sand in Ames’ hourglass is running low, it’s still quite full for Johnson. The Firth, Idaho, native burst onto the scene in his freshman campaign.

Johnson won four of the 10 regular-season rodeos en route to capturing the CRMR bull-riding championship with a 280-point cushion between him and the second-place rider. That has given the SC freshman quite a bit of confidence heading into the CNFR.

“I’m feeling good, and I’m riding good,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, I just keep my momentum going and ride my best, and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Unlike Ames, Johnson has never competed or even attended a CNFR. He has not seen the sellout crowds or felt the energy behind the chutes on college rodeo’s biggest stage.

While that could prove daunting for some, Johnson expects to feel right at home as he locks into his first bull on Sunday.

“I’m going to be there with Chance and (Head Coach) Mark (Gilkerson), so there’s going to be a level of comfort,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to be clear out of my comfort zone.”

The action for both Ames and Johnson kicks off Sunday, and if one or both make it to the short round, they’ll compete June 15 for a national championship.