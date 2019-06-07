Baseball briefs

Jets go 1-1 on first day of Billings tourney

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets baseball team split a pair of games Thursday at the Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament in Billings.

The Jets defeated a team 19-10 from Fruitland, Idaho, thanks to six runs in the first inning and eight runs in the sixth inning.

Caden Steel tallied a hit in all four at-bats and drove in three runs for Sheridan, while Hunter Stone recorded two hits and plated four runners. Trevor Stowe and Anthony Carlson both had three RBIs

Sheridan fell 18-13 to the Billings Cardinals in the second game. Steel again had four hits and three RBIs, and David Almaraz tallied two hits and drove in three runs.

Sheridan continues the tournament Friday at 10 a.m.

Troopers break out brooms

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers had no trouble sweeping away Riverton Thursday. The Troopers logged a 16-7 road win and a 15-5 victory, improving to 7-8 on the season.

Luke Keller received the nod to start Game 1. He went 3 2/3 innings, yielding five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Kellen Mentock and Carter Dubberley combined for 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Each player in the starting nine recorded a hit and six boasted multi-hit games. Race Johnston led the way with three hits, two of which were homers, and five RBIs. Justice Rees also had a five-RBI day, while Jaron Brewer and Quinn McCafferty knocked home two RBIs apiece.

Eric Taylor received the start in the nightcap.

He only lasted one inning, giving up zero earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Ayden Roush tossed two innings of relief and allowed two earned runs on one hit with three strikeouts.

Brewer logged the win with two innings of no-hit relief where he had three punch outs and one walk.

McCafferty enjoyed four RBIs, and Roush wasn’t far behind, plating three. Mentock and Rees each had two RBIs.

Sheridan will look to extend its three-game win streak in Billings Saturday.