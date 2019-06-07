North Team focused on remaining dominant in Shrine Bowl

SHERIDAN — The coaches mentioned it once, but after that, not again. There was no need. It is well documented how superior the North Team has stood in the annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl, and they’ll look to keep it that way Saturday in Casper.

“We want to continue that tradition of dominance,” Sheridan’s Quinn Heyneman said. “We are here to play a football game, and we’ve got some stellar athletes around us.”

The North Team leads the series 23-18-3, but has flexed its collective muscles of late. It has won six in a row — all but one of which were by at least a two-score margin — and eight of the last 10.

The North Team won a 13-7 grinder last season that featured a pick-six from former Sheridan Bronc, and current Weber State Wildcat, Aaron Sessions. For his efforts, Sessions was awarded the Most Valuable Player award.

A contingent of three Sheridanites were invited this year. Heynemann is joined by Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year, Parker Christensen, and Eli Johnston. Fellow Sheridan County athletes, and Big Horn Rams, Kade Eisele, Seth Mullinax and Kade VanDyken join their Head Coach Kirk McLaughlin in Casper for a week that’s about more than just football.

Along with game prep, the team visited the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Salt Lake City. Players hung out, had lunch and gave gifts to children who are all battling sicknesses and ailments.

“That was pretty unique and fascinating,” Heyneman said. “Just being able to see that whole situation and what those kids are doing as far as going through all that. … It’s really humbling to see all those kids going through so many more trials than anyone should have to endure at that age or in general and doing it so well.”

Players have also had the opportunity to connect with team-bonding activities. The North Team went bowling, attended the movies and grew closer to people they either didn’t know or didn’t care too much about when out on the gridiron.

“That has been really cool,” VanDyken said. “People that I’ve been rivals with or that I’ve had disagreements on the field with, we’ve realize how much we have in common. The reason we had those disagreements is just the competitive nature of us.”

VanDyken has also enjoyed the opportunity to play alongside and against players from the 4A ranks. Big Horn captured a state championship this past season in 1A, setting all kids of offensive and scoring margin records along the way.

But even amid that dominance, some from the larger schools may have discredited the Rams because of the level in which they play. Not this week. Not after a couple snaps of their first practice.

“A lot of times 4A people kind of look down on us,” VanDyken said. “I feel like it’s cool to come up here and show them that we can play too. So that’s been a really fun part just kind of proving ourselves — me, Seth and Kade from Big Horn — to them. I feel like we are representing pretty good for the small schools.”

Three of the five state champions reside on the North Team. The Rams are accompanied by the 4A state champs — Natrona County — and the 2A champs — Buffalo — while the South lays claim to the 3A champs — Star Valley — and the 6-man champs — Farson-Eden. The 46th Shrine Bowl will kick off 2 p.m. Saturday at Natrona County High School.