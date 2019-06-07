FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 1:55 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3200 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:59 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Park Side Court, 1:07 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block West 12th, 6:09 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 8:57 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Activated carbon monoxide alarm, 2000 block of Taylor Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, North Main Street, 1:34 a.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Trauma, South Thurmond Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:46 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:00 p.m.

• Medical, Parkside Court, 1:08 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Medical West 12th Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 7:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 6:59 a.m.

• Lost property, Fort Road, 8:31 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Edgewood Drive, 11:00 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• Fraud, Gabrielle Court, 11:32 am.

• Found property, Sugar Lane, 11:32 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Animal found, Crescent Drive, 12:33 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main, Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, West Alger Avenue, 1:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Main Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sherman Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Found property, East Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 2:22 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 2:56 p.m.

• K-9 request, North Main Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, Big Horn Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, West Brundage Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Assist Agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Weed violation, Avoca Court, 4:59 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Broadway Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Hit and run, Val Vista Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:20 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Marion Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Vandalism cold, Powder Horn Road, 6:16 a.m.

• Hit and run, Highway 14 and Highway 343, 7:14 a.m.

• Child neglect, East Second Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dayton Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 4:42 p.m.

• Shots, Big Horn Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 7:49 p.m.

• Warrant service, King Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Dog bite, Highway 14 east, 10:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Goose Road, 11:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 11:48 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jeremy L Davis, 40, Sheridan, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, municipal court; contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kevin M Esham, 65, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kholin B Harmon, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Clay B Jenkins, 63, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• David V Johnson Jr, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joshua N Kaplan, 52, Fargo, North Dakota, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Steven G Montanez Jr, 47, Lovell, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William J Ziska, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/ bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 8

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

