Tidbits return to Sheridan County Museum

SHERIDAN — Tidbit Tuesdays are back at the Sheridan County Museum for the summer. Each Tidbit includes an activity, presentation and story that explore various aspects of history.

The events are targeted for children ages 4 to 10, and are free and open to the public.

Summer 2019 dates include: June 18, The Bozeman Trail; July 2, Old Time Games; July 16, Tour the Cemetery: and Aug. 6, Homemade Ice Cream.

Participants are asked to RSVP with the museum by calling 307-675-1150, or by messaging the museum on Facebook.