CAST planning community air service discussion

SHERIDAN — The Critical Air Service Team is planning a community air service discussion with SkyWest Airlines Tuesday, June 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse public meeting room #210.

The Commercial Air Service Improvement Act of 2018 created the Commercial Air Service Improvement Council to develop a long-term plan to improve air service in Wyoming among its critical need airports, including Sheridan. The council decided that pursuing a capacity purchase agreement with a single airline was the best course, and it named a selection committee for the purpose of selecting that airline.

After reviewing proposals and hearing in-person presentations from two airlines, the committee decided that SkyWest Airlines best accomplishes the plan set out by the council. The public is now invited to discuss the future of air service in Sheridan and other critical need airports with representatives of SkyWest Airlines and city and county leaders.

By |Jun. 7, 2019|

