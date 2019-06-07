FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

New print, painting exhibit opens at The Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present Linework to Linen: The Prints and Paintings of Joel Ostlind, an exhibit of intaglios and acrylic paintings by Wyoming artist Joel Ostlind, opening in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery Saturday, June 15.

The exhibit includes nearly 60 prints, watercolors and paintings by Ostlind from as early as 2004 along with new work and focuses on Joel’s favorite subjects: Wyoming landscapes, ranches, horses, cowboys and fishing. Linework to Linen: The Prints and Paintings of Joel Ostlind is available to museum visitors through Aug. 4.

In concert with this exhibition, The Brinton Museum has collaborated with the artist to create a high-quality, limited-edition book that celebrates the art of etching and letterpress printing. Master Printmaker Jim Jereb, working under the direction of Joel Ostlind, is an integral part of this project.

A reception for Joel Ostlind takes place on Sunday, June 16, from 3-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The artist will present a printmaking demonstration on printing an intaglio from a copper plate at The Brinton Museum 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. This program is offered as free admission for museum members, $5 for non-members. For more information about the exhibit, reception or demonstration call The Brinton at 307-672-3173, or visit www.thebrintonmuseum.org.

