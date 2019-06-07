Looking back on two years

I can hardly believe I’ve been here for almost two years now. There is much for which I am thankful to you. As First Congregational UCC sits within our historic district, so many of you helped us raise nearly $90,000 to repair the beautiful stained-glass windows. The funds have been raised, and the work begins this month. Some of you have said that the church looked closed with the old and foggy plexiglass coverings. We shall all be able to enjoy the reveal when they are replaced.

Many thanks for the warm welcome the church has received for joining the Downtown Sheridan Association and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. Being part of the historic downtown has allowed us to honor our past, like the fact that our original wood structure used to sit where the courthouse is now located. It’s so much fun to look back on our old history, like Mr. Loucks being the first Sunday School Superintendent. Our membership with the Chamber has allowed us to promote more widely the Last Friday Free Concerts to all the community.

Speaking of the Last Friday free concerts, the Old Testament tells us that “David and all the house of Israel were making merry before the LORD, with songs and lyres and harps and tambourines and castanets and cymbals,” 2 Samuel 6:5. I’d like to thank all the musicians who come out and play organ, piano, flutes, accordions, guitars and more, all as a gift to our community. Of course, it wouldn’t be a concert without you all attending, so thanks for coming. I am so pleased to announce that we will be putting donation dollars toward music scholarships starting this summer.

I hope you and your families can feel the Holy Spirit moving among us all. As we enter the season of Pentecost, remember that the Holy Spirit is not just about things that happened in the past, it represents God as living and active all around us. May the peace of Christ be with you always.

Sheila Naismith is a reverend at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sheridan.