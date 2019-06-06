FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:18 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 6:40 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Medical, Nroth Main Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:45 p.m.

• Medical, Big Goose Road, 1:43 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Ffith Street, 9:18 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

•  Court violation, Long Drive, 9:54 a.m.

•  Warrant service, West 13th Street, 2:25 p.m.

•  Civil dispute, Dayton Street, 2:28 p.m.

•  Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

•  Hazard, Soldier Creek Road, 8:25 p.m.

•  Suspicious circumstances, Dow Road, 9:52 p.m.

•  Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

•  DUI, citizen report, Highway 14, 11:17 p.m.

•  Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, 11:54 p.m.

 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Donald Antelope, 29, Fort Washakie, courtesy hold, other circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Kristy A Buckley, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

