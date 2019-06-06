SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:18 a.m.
• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 6:40 a.m.
• Medical, Gladstone Street, 7:56 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 9 a.m.
• Medical, Nroth Main Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:45 p.m.
• Medical, Big Goose Road, 1:43 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Medical, West Ffith Street, 9:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Court violation, Long Drive, 9:54 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dayton Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Hazard, Soldier Creek Road, 8:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Dow Road, 9:52 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14, 11:17 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, 11:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Donald Antelope, 29, Fort Washakie, courtesy hold, other circuit court, arrested by SCSO.
• Kristy A Buckley, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 73
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9
Number of releases for the previous day: 6