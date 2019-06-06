Local briefs

Koltiska Distillery to host anniversary party

SHERIDAN — Koltiska Distillery will host an anniversary party June 7 starting at 6 p.m.

The anniversary party will feature live music from The Max starting at 7 p.m., food from FFA alumni and giveaways throughout the evening.

The event is free and open to all ages. Koltiska Distillery is located at 644 Crook St.

Clearmont Historical Group to auction WGFD license

CLEARMONT — There will be a Wyoming Game and Fish Department commissioner’s license auction June 8 at 1 p.m. in front of the Clearmont Historical Group building located on Main Street in Clearmont.

The successful bidder will be awarded his or her choice of a 2019 license good for any open area for elk, deer or antelope. The commissioner’s license was donated to the Clearmont Historical Group by Pete Dube.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted for those unable to attend the event.

For more information contact auctioneer Larry Brannian at 307-620-5262, Bruce Yates at 307-672-3223 or Ralph Foster at 307-758-4430.

American Legion to host dancing and live music

SHERIDAN — American Legion Post 7 will host dancing and live music with Time in the Saddle from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15.

The events are free and open to the public. American Legion Post 7 is located at 137 N. Brooks St.