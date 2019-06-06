FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Impaired driving safety campaign announced

SHERIDAN — With summer just around the corner, the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving is rolling out its new high-visibility safety campaign as part of the group’s ongoing efforts to bring attention to the consequences of impaired driving in Wyoming.

Historically, more fatal crashes happen on Wyoming roads during the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year. A total of 225 impaired driving traffic crashes have occurred in Wyoming, through April of this year. In 2018, there were 697 alcohol-involved traffic crashes, of which 32 were fatal crashes and 270 were injury crashes. This represents a 4% increase in alcohol-involved crashes from 2017.

“Driving impaired, whether by alcohol or drugs, is not an acceptable behavior in Wyoming,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Col. Kebin Haller said. “Every day, adults in our state make good decisions and the decision to not drive impaired is a positive statement of personal responsibility. And it will save lives.”

For more information about the Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving, visit www.wygcid.org.

