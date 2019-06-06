FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Cover crop workshop coming to Sheridan College

Home|News|Local News|Cover crop workshop coming to Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will sponsor a cover crops in northeastern Wyoming workshop Thursday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watt Agricultural Center at Sheridan College.

Workshop topics include managing soil health and challenges with cover crops, benefits of cover crops and how to design a custom seed mix. Also included are two ranch tours and lunch.

There is no cost to attend, however, participants must preregister.

For more information or to register for the event call 307-673-4702 or go to sheridanclt.org.

By |Jun. 6, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS