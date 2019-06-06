Cover crop workshop coming to Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will sponsor a cover crops in northeastern Wyoming workshop Thursday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watt Agricultural Center at Sheridan College.

Workshop topics include managing soil health and challenges with cover crops, benefits of cover crops and how to design a custom seed mix. Also included are two ranch tours and lunch.

There is no cost to attend, however, participants must preregister.

For more information or to register for the event call 307-673-4702 or go to sheridanclt.org.