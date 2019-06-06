FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

MSU announces undergraduate honor rolls

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2019.

There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s List (4.0 GPA) and the Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher). To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in 12 college-level credits.

Sheridan County students named to MSU’s dean’s lists include Brice Beisher and Madison Wilkerson of Big Horn; Taylor Holliday of Ranchester; Zachary Gale, Rainey Schoonmaker, and Coy Steel of Sheridan; and Bradford Burns of Story.

Timothy Small of Sheridan was named to the MSU president’s list.

