Wrapping up a successful season

The WYO’s 2018-2019 season has come to a bittersweet end and what a season it’s been. Opening with the superb Herb Alpert & Lani Hall in September followed by the spooky, ooky, kooky “Addams Family” in October. November featured the legendary Karla Bonoff with the fabulous Ten Tenors celebrating the holiday season in December. The Classic Western Film Series lit up the screen in January and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” ate up the stage in February. “9 to 5” was makin’ a livin’ in March and the music kept playing with The Kingston Trio in April and Arlo Guthrie in May, with lots and lots and lots of things in between.

We thank you for being one of the 20,840 patrons we served this season.

As part of our Children’s Series the WYO hosted nine free student matinees entertaining, educating and inspiring 3,920 eager kids. We worked with some of our favorite community partners including Easter Seals, Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge, the Wyoming Girls School, NSI Academy, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (and many others) who took part in a multitude of community outreach events. With all this activity it has taken more than 7,000 volunteer hours to keep the WYO busy full and happy 322 days this past year. That’s a whole lotta time!

Now, with June upon us, we look forward to celebrating Tandem’s 25th year when they present “Mary Poppins Jr.” Tandem has reached more than 2,000 kids in 25 years through their children’s musical and chorales. What a tremendous legacy.

There are so many things to look forward to this summer at the WYO. The New Vaudevillians are back delighting audiences in late July, and we’re excited to introduce a few new events in July and August. Things like happy hour at the Lotus Café, the Wyoming Shakespeare Company’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and the professional recorded productions of Broadway blockbusters “42nd St.” and “Kinky Boots.” There’s so much to do, why would you want to miss a single thing?

Stay tuned to wyotheater.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and add your name to our mailing list to stay up to date on what’s happening at the WYO tonight.

Erin Butler is executive director of WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.