Sheridan improves to 11-4 on the season after sweep

SHERIDAN — A quick spin, a high-velocity throw and not-so-quick reaction resulted in a pick-off play at second base at Thorne-Rider Park Tuesday. Logging a base-running out in the first inning wasn’t the tone the Sheridan Jets wanted to set in their twin bill against Cody.

But six innings later, that was one of the only critiques Head Coach Austin Cowen had for his team. Aside from a couple base-running blunders, the Jets played near flawless baseball en route to a 10-0 victory.

“It was a pretty complete game,” Sheridan’s Brennan Mortenson said. “Our defense played solid, not many errors, and our pitching, which started a little rough, got a lot better. … We were swinging at balls that we knew we could hit, not out of the zone, and when there were two outs, we didn’t leave them stranded.”

Mortenson spearheaded that offensive effort with two hits and two RBIs. Shane Karajanis also collected a couple hits and knocked a couple home, while Hunter Stone, Caden Steel and Anthony Carlson all enjoyed multi-hit games.

Sheridan finished the shortened game — due to the 10-run rule — with 13 hits, as all but one player reached base.

“We did pretty good (at the plate),” Cowen said. “I think we did better than we have been doing, so that’s good. We still sometimes get a little too greedy and try and do too much instead of taking what the pitcher gives us. We just need to stay smooth and take that nice smooth approach and be consistent. That has kind of been our nemesis lately.”

Stone received the nod to start and pitched the first 1 2/3 innings, yielding two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Steel twirled the final 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one hit with a pair of strikeouts and four walks.

After the initial pickoff in the first inning, the Jets rallied to score one in the first, one in the second and put up a three-spot in the third inning. Sheridan tacked on four more runs in the fourth and plated the final run with no one out in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

The victory pushed the Jets to 10-4 on the season, and was a nice bounce back from the sweep they endured Monday night in Rapid City. Cowen is continuing to push his squad to fine tune and improve as it approaches the meat of its schedule.

“When we play teams our age, we do pretty well, but ultimately I want them to strive for more than that,” Cowen said. “I want them to compete against anybody we are out on the field against.”

Sheridan had to rally for win No. 11. The Jets edged the Cubs 8-7 in the nightcap behind a walk-off from Carlson.

Rich Hall received the start and lasted two innings, allowing one hit and zero runs with two strikeouts. Karajanis pitched the next two innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and four walks. Cale Hamrick finished the game, going three innings, surrendering four hits and zero runs with two punch outs.

Hamrick added two hits at the dish while Steel, Mason Brafford and Trevor Stowe also recorded two base knocks in the nightcap.

The Jets head up to Billings for a four-day tournament beginning Thursday.