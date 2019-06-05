SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Carbon monoxide investigation, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 6:46 a.m.

• Oder investigation, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, 300 block North Sheridan Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main, 9:40 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block Arlington Boulevard, 11:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:17 p.m.

• Trauma, 3800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:55 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admission — Charity Limberhand, Busby, Montana.

Tuesday

• Admission — Chevy Cash Limberhand, Busby, Montana.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.

• MIP tobacco, Mydland Road, 1:03 a.m.

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.

• 911 hang up, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Harassment, Amanda Lane, 8:11 a.m.

• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan Area, 11:36 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:35, p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Fifth Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Fifth Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 3:19 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Gladstone Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Montana Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, West Fifth Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Exeter Avenue, 4:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Assist Sheridan County Sherif Office, Whitney Way, 5:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, York Circle, 6:43 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Gladstone Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, Arlington Boulevard, 7:15 p.m.

• Drug possession, North Main Street, 8:38 p.m.

• Animal found, East Fourth Avenue, 8:38 p.m.

• Fraud, Avoca Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 9:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 11:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North MainStreet, 11:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant Service, Avoca Place, 1:52 p.m.

• Fight, Beaver Creek Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Recover property, Ash Creek Road, 4:51 p.m.

• Drug possession, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, 10:09 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jennifer A Driver, 29, Roseland, New Mexico, possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Sara A Lauenberger, 34, Sheridan, parole revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Luiz D Loera Duron, 30, Dexter, New Mexico, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Elicia M Maldonado, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 5