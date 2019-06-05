FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Carbon monoxide investigation, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 6:46 a.m.

• Oder investigation, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, 300 block North Sheridan Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main, 9:40 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block Arlington Boulevard, 11:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:17 p.m.

• Trauma, 3800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:55 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admission — Charity Limberhand, Busby, Montana.

Tuesday

• Admission — Chevy Cash Limberhand, Busby, Montana.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.

• MIP tobacco, Mydland Road, 1:03 a.m.

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.

• 911 hang up, North Main Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Harassment, Amanda Lane, 8:11 a.m.

• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan Area, 11:36 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:35, p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Fifth Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Fifth Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 3:19 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Gladstone Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Montana Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, West Fifth Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Exeter Avenue, 4:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Assist Sheridan County Sherif Office, Whitney Way, 5:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, York Circle, 6:43 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Gladstone Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, Arlington Boulevard, 7:15 p.m.

• Drug possession, North Main Street, 8:38 p.m.

• Animal found, East Fourth Avenue, 8:38 p.m.

• Fraud, Avoca Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 9:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 11:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North MainStreet, 11:24 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant Service, Avoca Place, 1:52 p.m.

• Fight, Beaver Creek Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Recover property, Ash Creek Road, 4:51 p.m.

• Drug possession, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, 10:09 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jennifer A Driver, 29, Roseland, New Mexico, possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Sara A Lauenberger, 34, Sheridan, parole revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

• Luiz D Loera Duron, 30, Dexter, New Mexico, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

• Elicia M Maldonado, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

By |Jun. 5, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS