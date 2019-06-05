Interacting with Art continues at Expressions Gallery

SHERIDAN — The Interacting with Art series continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6 at Expressions Art Gallery.

Local artist Sally LaBore will be on hand to demonstrate her skill. LaBore draws much of her inspiration from horseback rides in the Bighorn Mountains.

She works in multiple mediums ranging from pastel to watercolor to oil paintings and she has studied with Phyllis Wyatt, Bill Wright, Geoff Parker, Ned Jacobs, Danna Hildebrand and others.

LaBore’s granddaughter, Ellisif, will join her grandmother at the event and demonstrate her artistic talent. The event is free and open to the public. If you would like more information about these artists, exhibitions or receptions, contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or email at artistic7expressions@gmail.com.

Expressions Art Gallery is located at 645 Broadway St. in Sheridan.