Jackson enrolls at Sherman College of Chiropractic

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA — Brooke Jackson of Sheridan was one of 29 students from around the world who recently enrolled in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

