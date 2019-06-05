FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jackson enrolls at Sherman College of Chiropractic

Jackson enrolls at Sherman College of Chiropractic

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA — Brooke Jackson of Sheridan was one of 29 students from around the world who recently enrolled in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Sherman College of Chiropractic provides students with a comprehensive education, preparing them to enter the field as doctors of chiropractic who are highly skilled, compassionate and ethical. The college’s on-campus health center, where senior students intern under licensed doctors of chiropractic, provides quality and affordable chiropractic care to the local community with nearly 30,000 visits each year. For more information, visit www.sherman.edu or call 800-849-8771.

By |Jun. 5, 2019|

