Veteran Golf Tournament scheduled for June 15

SHERIDAN — A Veteran Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, at Kendrick Golf Course with a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. and shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.

The event is an 18-hole scramble with modified blind draw for teams. If husband and wife are both veterans, they will be paired with another two players, otherwise teams will be blindly drawn by DAV and VFW representatives.

A $60 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, light lunch, cart and an opportunity to win prizes. The driving range will be open and free of charge courtesy of the sponsors.

The tournament is open to the first 72 players and is hosted by AARP, DAV, American Legion, VFW, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.

For registration information or questions call Clarence Montano at 307-752-1821.