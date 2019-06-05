FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Veteran Golf Tournament scheduled for June 15

Home|News|Local News|Veteran Golf Tournament scheduled for June 15

SHERIDAN — A Veteran Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, at Kendrick Golf Course with a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. and shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.

The event is an 18-hole scramble with modified blind draw for teams. If husband and wife are both veterans, they will be paired with another two players, otherwise teams will be blindly drawn by DAV and VFW representatives.

A $60 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, light lunch, cart and an opportunity to win prizes. The driving range will be open and free of charge courtesy of the sponsors.

The tournament is open to the first 72 players and is hosted by AARP, DAV, American Legion, VFW, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.

For registration information or questions call Clarence Montano at 307-752-1821.

By |Jun. 5, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS