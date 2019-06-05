237 traffic stops in Sheridan County over Memorial Day weekend

SHERIDAN — As part of a county-wide, multi-agency seat belt enforcement operation this past Memorial Day weekend, Sheridan County law enforcement stopped 237 vehicles and issued nine seat belt citations.

During the four-day operation, the focus was on seat belts, but area law enforcement also arrested a drunk driver, issued 30 speeding citations, 17 other citations and issued 177 warnings. There were no fatal crashes report in Sheridan County over the holiday.

Sheridan County law enforcement agencies are working together in year three as part of a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort for 2019. The Memorial Day weekend operation was the first of at least three planned operations in Sheridan County for the year. The next operation is scheduled for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Street Dance celebrations in July.

The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Sheridan County through enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and direction of travel.