Christensen named Milward finalist

SHERIDAN — The Milward Simpson Selection Committee announce the finalists for the 2019 Milward Simpson Outstanding High School Athlete Award Monday. Sheridan High School’s Parker Christensen is one of the five male finalists.

The other four finalists on the men’s side are Glenrock’s Tucker Bopp, Burlington’s Dontae Garza, Cokeville’s Bentley Johnson and Star Valley’s Asefa Wetzel. The five female finalists are Lyman’s McKinley Bradshaw, Campbell County’s Rylee Hladky, Cody’s Paige Powell, Pine Bluff’s Kammie Ragsdale and Douglas’ Haedyn Rhoades.

The winner for each gender will be announced at a luncheon in Cody June 15.