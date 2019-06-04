Salvation Army explains, celebrates history

SHERIDAN — Each year on the first Friday in June, people participate in National Doughnut Day. This day celebrates the doughnut and honors the Salvation Army Lassies, the women that served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.

In 1917, the original “Salvation Army Doughnut” was first served by the ladies of the Salvation Army. It was during WWI that the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe. Home-cooked foods, provided by these brave volunteers, were a morale boost to the troops.

National Doughnut Day was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served the doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army. The goal of their 1938 fundraiser was to help the needy during the Great Depression.

The doughnuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of American soldiers. American infantrymen were then commonly called “doughboys.”

The Salvation Army of Sheridan and The Sheridan Donut Company are joining forces to celebrate National Doughnut Day Friday, June 7, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Sheridan Donut Company. The Sheridan Donut Company will donate 10 percent of all sales for the day to The Salvation Army of Sheridan. A special cake donut with white frosting and red sprinkles will be served in honor of The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Sheridan continues to help all those in need of food, shelter and clothing and other needs as funds are available without discrimination.

The original World War 1 Salvation Army Lassie doughnut recipe:

Yield: 4 dozen doughnuts

Ingredients

• 2 large eggs

• 5 cups flour

• 2 cups sugar

• 5 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/4 tablespoon salt

• 1 3/4 cup milk

• 1 tub lard

1. Combine all ingredients (except for lard) to make dough.

2. Thoroughly knead dough, roll smooth, and cut into rings that are less than 1/4 inch thick. (When finding items to cut out doughnut circles, be creative! Salvation Army doughnut girls used whatever they could find, from baking powder cans to coffee percolator tubes.)

3. Drop the rings into the lard, making sure the fat is hot enough to brown the doughnuts gradually. Turn the doughnuts slowly several times.

4. When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess fat to drip off.

5. Dust with powdered sugar. Let cool and enjoy.

Sheridan’s local Salvation Army envoy-in-charge Gary Dobney suggested the following ways to celebrate the holiday.

• Bring doughnuts to the office

• Switch up the routine and treat the children to doughnuts

• Host a doughnut party

• It’s the perfect excuse for a “Cheat Day.”

• Make your inner child happy again with a deliciously-glazed donut. The mortgage, tuition and cell phone bills can wait for a few hours.

In addition to the doughnut celebrations at Sheridan Donut Company, Dobney said The Salvation Army donated 16 canvas prints of World War 1 doughnut girls to the Sheridan Donut Company for its wall decor. Dobney also has crews scheduled to ring the bell near a red kettle from open to close, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.