Weatherby to host grand opening

SHERIDAN — The grand opening of Weatherby’s facility in Sheridan will be Thursday, June 13, and the company wants to invite everyone to the visitors center and participate in the official ribbon cutting. Events will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Multiple auction items including two Mark V Gold Commemorative rifles with serial numbers WY000307 and WY000003, raffles, conservation group activities, live music and facility viewing areas will all be part of the celebration.

The visitor center will have historical documents, classic taxidermy and opportunities to learn about Weatherby history.

“I am so grateful for Weatherby’s past and the rich heritage that began so many years ago in Southern California with my grandfather.

“I am also incredibly grateful for the state of Wyoming and the many others that helped get us to our new home,” Adam Weatherby said.

Weatherby is located at 1550 Yellowtail Drive. For more information, visit Weatherby, Inc. social media channels or www.weatherby.com.