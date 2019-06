SHERIDAN — Muddy Paw Prints is sponsoring wiener dog races on Tuesday, June 11, starting at 7 p.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Company. Owners can preregister their contestants at Muddy Paw Prints, 748 N. Main St., or they can register the night of the race starting at 6:30 p.m. Each participant will receive a goodie bag. For more information call 307-675-1969.

The event is free and open to the public. Black Tooth is located at 312 Broadway St.