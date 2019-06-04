Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics welcomes new commissioners

SHERIDAN — Governor Mark Gordon recently appointed and reappointed members to the Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics.

Appointed as a new citizen member to the 12-member commission was Kelly Jensen of Cody. Governor Gordon also reappointed Priscilla “Cissy” Dillon of Sheridan, and Ray Elser of Jackson, each to a second term on the commission. In addition, the Wyoming State Bar appointed Attorney Jamie Woolsey, of Casper, and the Wyoming District Court Judge’s Conference re-appointed the Honorable Catherine Wilking of Casper. The three year terms were effective March 1, 2019.

The Wyoming State Bar also appointed Attorney Stephen Simonton, of Cody, to fill the unexpired term of Edward Luhm, who was appointed to the Circuit Court. Mr. Simonton’s term began on December 1, 2018. Commissioners may serve only two terms. Wyoming’s Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics is a constitutionally created state agency responsible for reviewing and investigating complaints of violations of Wyoming’s Code of Judicial Conduct by Wyoming judicial officers.

The Commission is comprised of six citizens appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate, three attorneys appointed by the Wyoming State Bar, two district court judges and one circuit court judge elected by their respective conferences.

For more information you can find the Commission at http://judicialconduct.wyo.gov.