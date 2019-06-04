SMH Hospice of the Big Horns receives honors

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Hospice of the Big Horns has been named a 2019 Hospice HONORS Recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst.

This prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality patient care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Ann Aksamit, SMH Hospice Manager said this recognition means a lot to her and the Hospice staff, especially because it comes from patients’ families.

“Knowing how much the families of our patients appreciate the compassionate care we provided them through their loved ones’ end of life journey is very humbling,” Aksamit said.

Kristopher Schamber, Hospice of the Bighorns medical director, agreed. “Providing the best end-of-life care as directed by each patient and their family is the ultimate goal,” Schamber said. “This survey tells us that we are meeting that goal. This award is the most meaningful recognition as it comes from the family members of those we have cared for.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results from October 2017 through September 2018. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

Out of the 1,700 hospices surveyed, Hospice of the Bighorns was one of only 350 to receive the Hospice HONORS recognition.

To learn more about Hospice of the Bighorns or other available services, please visit the SMH website: sheridanhospital.org.