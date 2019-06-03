Press announces ’20 under 40’ happy hour

SHERIDAN — Every year, The Sheridan Press recognizes young professionals who go above and beyond in “20 under 40.” This year, the nominees will be honored at a happy hour at Black Tooth Brewing Co. on June 17 from 5-7 p.m., sponsored by Forward Sheridan.

From an impressive list of nominations, a panel at the newspaper selects the community’s most innovative executives, entrepreneurs, artists and more. These young leaders contribute to the community in their personal and professional lives, ushering Sheridan County into the next generation.

The Sheridan Press will release the special section revealing this year’s nominees in the weekend edition on June 15.

At the happy hour on June 17, the first 50 people to arrive will enjoy a complimentary craft beer; Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban will give a special toast honoring the nominees. The evening will also include live music by The Nate Champion Band, a raffle to win tickets to the Suds n Spurs Brewfest, onsite food trucks and a surprise announcement by The Sheridan Press.

No need to register; this event is free and open to the public. RSVP on Facebook.