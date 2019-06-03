Jets offense comes to life in Glenrock

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets baseball team swept a doubleheader in Glenrock Saturday afternoon thanks to its high-scoring offense.

Sheridan won the first game 22-9 in six innings. The Jets scored the final 10 runs of the game, totaled 16 hits and were aided by eight Glenrock errors. Sheridan plated six runs in the second and fifth innings and was led by four hits and three RBIs from Hunter Stone. Five Jets recorded multiple hits, including Rich Hall, who had two hits and drove in four runs, and Caden Steel, who recorded three hits and three RBIs.

The Jets took the second contest 14-11 after falling behind 6-1 after two innings. Hall belted four hits and four RBIs, while Steel added two hits and drove in three runs.

In the second game of a doubleheader Friday night, Sheridan held on for a 13-12 victory over Gillette Prep. The Jets led 8-0 after four innings but Gillette nearly erased the deficit, due in part to seven defensive errors from Sheridan. Stone and Steel both tallied three hits and two RBIs.

The Jets travel to Rapid City to take on the Post 320 Risers Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.