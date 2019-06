RANCHESTER — Seth Hardwick earned a sizable prize in Green Bay, Wisconsin, over the weekend. The Ranchester native won the bareback event at the Title Town Stampede Rodeo and was awarded $50,000 for the victory.

Hardwick scored an 89.5 in the long go and backed that up with a 92-point ride in the short go to edge out Clayton Biglow. With the win, Hardwick vaults into the lead of the World Champions Rode Alliance bareback standings with 120 points.