FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 Whitney Way, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:41 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, North Jefferson Street, 12:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, Shirley Cove, 4:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, Sugarland Drive, 5:36 p.m.

• RMA assist, North Main Street, 5:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.

• RMA assist, Sioux Street, 11:06 p.m.

Sunday

• Grass fire, 1000 block West Loucks Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block West Works Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Grass fire, South Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

• RMA assist, Interstate 90, exit 20, 8:01 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• No calls reported

Sunday

• Accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 338, 8:09 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:29 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:57 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 4:00 p.m.

• Medical, West Eighth Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Assist, Smith Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:38 p.m.

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available by press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Alger Avenue, 2:11 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Main Street, 6:44 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Whitney Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

• Evidence disposition, Michael Drive, 12:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:38 p.m.

• Evidence disposition, West 12th Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Heartland Drive, 1:12 p.m.

• Animal found, Fifth Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Alarm, Avon Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Heartland Drive, 3:15 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Delphi Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 4:00 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Parker Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 4:35 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 5:00 p.m.

• Various use permit, Smith Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Big Horn Avenue, 10:48 p.m.

Saturday

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 6:19 a.m.

• Various use permit, Clarendon Avenue, 6:32 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 9:07 a.m.

• Found property, Kendrick Park, 9:39 a.m.

• Animal incident, Warren Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Fort Road, 11:34 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Canfield Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 4:00 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 6:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Dunnuck Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Drive, 7:37 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 9:32 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 9:45 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Runaway, Bellevue Avenue, 10:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:41 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Smith Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 1:46 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brooks Street, 2:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Alger Avenue, 2:53 a.m.

• Alarm, Townhouse Place, 4:56 a.m.

• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Seventh Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Domestic, Olympus Drive, 9:49 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 9:52 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Pioneer Road, West 8th Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Fifth Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 6:36 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 7:31 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90, 8:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Simple assault, Wyoming Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Alarm, Golf Course Road, 11:26 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 10:52 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Drugs possession, Interstate 90, eastbound, mile marker 19, 1:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Fork Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Park Street and South Water Street, 10:54 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Trish Drive, 7:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:44 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane and Highway 14 East, mile marker 1, 9:27 a.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Hit and run, First Street and Creighton Street, Big Horn, 10:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan Area, 11:54 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Murphy Gulch Road, mile marker, 4, Banner, 1:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan Area, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.

• DUS, US Highway 87, mile marker 27, 7:26 p.m.

• Court violation, Coffeen Avenue, and Highway 87, mile marker 36, 7:26 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:00 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 36, 9:33 p.m.

• Fight, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:08 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 10:14 p.m.

• DUI, North Piney Road, Story, 10:42 p.m.

Sunday

• Motorist assist, Keystone Road, mile marker 5.5, Ranchester, 3:04 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Buffalo Run Drive, Banner, 6:38 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 7:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90, exit 20, westbound, on ramp, 8:10 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, exit 23, eastbound, off ramp, 9:08 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 10:16 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Clarissa K. Brooks, 62, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Kenneth W. Dolzadelli, 29, Sheridan, conspire to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, manufacturing /delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kearr E. Dorelson, 22, Sheridan, credit card fraud -$500, circuit court, misdemeanor theft, -$1000, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anjelica A. Fajardo, 33, Gillette, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court.

• Michelle M. Fiedor, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sadie M. Huntley, 40, Casper, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jesse A. Mceachran Jr., 20, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Ronald W. Bamberger, 32, Sheridan, DWUI, interference with officer x2, eluding, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Edmund G. Rouleau, 54, Buffalo, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Charles E. Shepherd, 20, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley R. Voegele, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Robin A. Alcorn, 22, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance (plant form), child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Peter J. Korsch, 61, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan R. Weaver, 24, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 78

By |Jun. 3, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS