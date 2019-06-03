SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 Whitney Way, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:41 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, North Jefferson Street, 12:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, Shirley Cove, 4:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, Sugarland Drive, 5:36 p.m.

• RMA assist, North Main Street, 5:51 p.m.

• RMA assist, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.

• RMA assist, Sioux Street, 11:06 p.m.

Sunday

• Grass fire, 1000 block West Loucks Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block West Works Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Grass fire, South Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

• RMA assist, Interstate 90, exit 20, 8:01 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• No calls reported

Sunday

• Accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 338, 8:09 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:29 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:57 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 4:00 p.m.

• Medical, West Eighth Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Assist, Smith Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:38 p.m.

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Alger Avenue, 2:11 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Main Street, 6:44 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Whitney Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

• Evidence disposition, Michael Drive, 12:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:38 p.m.

• Evidence disposition, West 12th Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Heartland Drive, 1:12 p.m.

• Animal found, Fifth Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Alarm, Avon Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Heartland Drive, 3:15 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Delphi Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 4:00 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Parker Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 4:35 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 5:00 p.m.

• Various use permit, Smith Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Big Horn Avenue, 10:48 p.m.

Saturday

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 6:19 a.m.

• Various use permit, Clarendon Avenue, 6:32 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 9:07 a.m.

• Found property, Kendrick Park, 9:39 a.m.

• Animal incident, Warren Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Fort Road, 11:34 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Canfield Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 4:00 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 6:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Dunnuck Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Drive, 7:37 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 9:32 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 9:45 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Runaway, Bellevue Avenue, 10:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:41 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Smith Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 1:46 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brooks Street, 2:21 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Alger Avenue, 2:53 a.m.

• Alarm, Townhouse Place, 4:56 a.m.

• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Seventh Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Domestic, Olympus Drive, 9:49 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 9:52 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Pioneer Road, West 8th Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Fifth Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 6:36 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 7:31 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90, 8:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Simple assault, Wyoming Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Alarm, Golf Course Road, 11:26 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 10:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Drugs possession, Interstate 90, eastbound, mile marker 19, 1:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Fork Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Park Street and South Water Street, 10:54 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Trish Drive, 7:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:44 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane and Highway 14 East, mile marker 1, 9:27 a.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Hit and run, First Street and Creighton Street, Big Horn, 10:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan Area, 11:54 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Murphy Gulch Road, mile marker, 4, Banner, 1:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan Area, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.

• DUS, US Highway 87, mile marker 27, 7:26 p.m.

• Court violation, Coffeen Avenue, and Highway 87, mile marker 36, 7:26 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:00 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 36, 9:33 p.m.

• Fight, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:08 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 10:14 p.m.

• DUI, North Piney Road, Story, 10:42 p.m.

Sunday

• Motorist assist, Keystone Road, mile marker 5.5, Ranchester, 3:04 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Shooting guns, Buffalo Run Drive, Banner, 6:38 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 7:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90, exit 20, westbound, on ramp, 8:10 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, exit 23, eastbound, off ramp, 9:08 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 10:16 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Clarissa K. Brooks, 62, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Kenneth W. Dolzadelli, 29, Sheridan, conspire to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, manufacturing /delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kearr E. Dorelson, 22, Sheridan, credit card fraud -$500, circuit court, misdemeanor theft, -$1000, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anjelica A. Fajardo, 33, Gillette, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court.

• Michelle M. Fiedor, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sadie M. Huntley, 40, Casper, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jesse A. Mceachran Jr., 20, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Ronald W. Bamberger, 32, Sheridan, DWUI, interference with officer x2, eluding, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Edmund G. Rouleau, 54, Buffalo, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Charles E. Shepherd, 20, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley R. Voegele, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Robin A. Alcorn, 22, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance (plant form), child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Peter J. Korsch, 61, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan R. Weaver, 24, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 78