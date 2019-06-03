FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Injuries reported in I-90 crash

SHERIDAN — Local agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 90 at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sheridan Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Fire Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. WHP did not have a full brief on the accident available at press time. Injuries were reported by SPD. A full report will be available on The Sheridan Press website when investigations are completed by WHP and assisting agencies.

