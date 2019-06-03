FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

County seeks comments on updated master plan

SHERIDAN — The public is invited to review the updated Sheridan County Master Plan Monday, June 10, from 4-7 p.m. in the Watt Agricultural Center at Sheridan College.

The plan is a guide used by elected officials, appointed boards and county citizens in directing the future land use of the county.

Updated goals, maps and the overall vision for the unincorporated portions of Sheridan County are now ready for public review and comment.

During this open house event, county residents are welcome to drop by to review and comment on the draft goals and maps. Project members will be present to answer questions and receive feedback.

For those who cannot attend the open house, the draft goals and maps will be on display during the Third Thursday Street Festival on June 20 at the Sheridan County booth. This material will also be available for review and comment on the project website at www.sheridancountyplanupdate.com.

