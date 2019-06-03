FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Bighorn Audubon annual event Saturday June 8

SHERIDAN — Bighorn Audubon’s annual event is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, in the Cascade Room at The Powder Horn. An hour of birding from 8:30-9:30 a.m. will be followed by breakfast, a silent auction and guest speaker at 10 a.m.

Special guest speaker for this year’s event will be Alison Holloran, executive director of the Audubon Rockies and vice president of the National Audubon Society.

The cost is $20 per person and can be paid by cash or check at the event. However, participants must register for the event by Tuesday, June 4 at bighornaudubon@gmail.com.

