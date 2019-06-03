FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Compass Center for Families hosting hootenanny

SHERIDAN — Compass Center for Families is hosting a Hootenanny Saturday, June 8, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

This family-oriented fundraising event is free and will feature games such as the three-legged race, egg relay, water gun fights, stick pony races and a boot kick-off. Face painting, bean bag tosses and food will also be available.

The main event features a Chicken Poop Bingo board with cash prizes if the chicken chooses your square. Individuals can win cash prizes for first, second and place. The prize purse is more than $3,000. To buy a ticket for the bingo board please call 675-2272.

All funds raised will go toward assisting Compass Center for Families in serving abused and neglected children in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Compass Center for Families provides Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers, parent liaison in Sheridan County School District 2, supervised visitation and custodial exchanges, parent education and High Fidelity Wrap Services for children and families.

Compass Center for Families advances family-focused, child-centered positive relationships. For more information please go to: www.compass4families.org.

