Branch announced plans to host wrestling dual in Sheridan during CJC event

SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming wrestling head coach Mark Branch ended the Cowboy Joe Event in rousing fashion Friday night. He gave a little insight into the 2020-21 schedule.

The Pokes will make their way to Sheridan High School for a dual in Sheridan native Hayden Hastings’ junior season.

“We are bringing Hayden back,” Branch said. “I know you can’t get down to Laramie in December and January. It’s not easy all the time to come to our matches. But you can come to the gym here, and I want to pack it. … We are excited to come here and wrestle in front of this fan base up here.”

That’s just one example of what the event Friday at the Best Western was all about. It’s a time where UW coaches and fans from the area can interact with one another. Traveling to Laramie, especially in the winter months, isn’t always feasible for Sheridan County residents.

The coaches on hand Friday made known their appreciation for the supporters of the brown and gold in the northeast reaches of the state.

“I really, really want to thank everyone for their support,” UW men’s basketball Head Coach Allen Edwards said. “I know it’s not easy to get down to Laramie, and I know you guys make that effort. But what you do for us financially and also when you put those bodies in those seats, it makes so much of a difference.”

Branch and Edwards were joined by UW men’s golf Head Coach Joe Jensen and UW women’s basketball Assistant Coach Fallon Lewis. Also on hand was Sheridan native, and current UW golfer, Kirby Coe-Kirkham.

Coe-Kirkham was one of 64 student-athletes from UW that was named to the Academic All-Conference Team. He also nearly made the ballot for Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year.

Coe-Kirkham will compete in the Michael Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday morning, and that’s another way Cowboy Joe Club raises funds for UW athletics. The golf tournament will bring in anywhere from $30-35,000 in revenue.

That money, pooled with $144,000 from local Cowboy Joe Members and fans, in addition to the state-match fund, will amount to $350,000 raised from Sheridan County for the Cowboys’ and Cowgirls’ athletics.

Before the night was over, each of the three aforementioned coaches spoke to the CJC members about the season that was and looking ahead to the future. The 2018-19 UW athletics season will come to a close next weekend at the track and field National Championships, while the 2019-20 season will kick off with the football home opener Labor Day weekend against Missouri.