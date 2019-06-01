Jets grounded: Sheridan strands too many runners against Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets left 11 runners on base and lost 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday evening against Gillette Prep at Thorne-Rider Stadium. Results of the second game were not available at press time.

Sheridan, playing short-handed due to injuries to three key players, recorded more hits than its opposition but couldn’t string together enough quality at-bats, failing to score a run in the first six innings. The Jets had a chance at a late rally after scoring two runs and loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning but fell short.

Sheridan ultimately stranded seven runners in scoring position and left a runner on third base in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Sheridan head coach Austin Cowen said the team may have overlooked its opposition and couldn’t convert several of its chances.

“We had plenty of opportunities to win that game,” Cowen said. “… The bottom line was everybody that came up with an opportunity to come through for us just couldn’t execute, and that’ll plague you in close games.”

Anthony Carlson roped a two-run single in the seventh to break the scoreless streak for the Jets, while David Almaraz recorded two hits and scored a run.

Rich Hall threw six innings for Sheridan, giving up two earned runs on four hits and recording six strikeouts. Cowen said Hall had a great performance on the mound.

Bowen Rodriguez pitched a complete game for Gillette, allowing two runs on seven hits. Rodriguez tallied six strikeouts, one of which resulted in Cowen’s ejection in the bottom of the sixth inning after a controversial strike three call.

Gillette scored a run in the fourth inning and plated two runs in the sixth inning to make it 3-0 before adding two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

The Jets travel to Glenrock for a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.