Re: Keep city administrator position

It would be highly unfortunate if the city council abolished the city administrator position. I had, and have, the privilege of serving as the pastor to Mayor Jim Wilson. I saw the stress inflicted on the man as he sought to lead our community with integrity.

How he took on the role of administrator for city employees, leading one of the largest employers in Sheridan County. How he took on the role of public service, listening and making decisions for the benefit of everyone in our community.

I also watched as Mayor Dave Kinskey took on the same stress. It is no small responsibility to take the reins of a multi-million dollar corporation, with the added challenge of being a wholesome community. The role of mayor needs professional guidance. If the city expects to continue to step into healthy growth, we have to acknowledge: None of us — as citizens electing or running for office — have the credentials and experience to lead effectively. None of us!

Only the arrogant, misinformed and those who overestimate their abilities think otherwise. The healthy future of Sheridan depends on a professionally trained city administrator.

Rev. Doug Goodwin

Sheridan

Kudos to WGFD efforts

Re: Chronic wasting disease in Wyoming

I attended a meeting Thursday evening presented by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to discuss the problem of chronic wasting disease in Wyoming. CWD is a 100 percent fatal disease affecting deer, elk and moose. The causative agent is similar to that causing mad cow disease. It has been present in the state for many years but has been steadily increasing its range.

When I walked into the meeting, I frankly expected just another informational presentation. I quickly learned that, yes, we would be given an update on chronic wasting disease, but that also we would be expected to provide ideas on how the public can help the statewide CWD working group find ways to tackle this serious wildlife problem. I would like to commend the WGFD biologists, veterinarians and wildlife managers on the great job they did putting on the meeting. I was impressed with their knowledge, dedication and professionalism. I was also greatly impressed with the private citizens who participated in the workshop. Some great questions were asked and a lot of good ideas were exchanged. It was encouraging to see this kind of public participation.

Every hunter, land manager and person interested in Wyoming’s wildlife probably has heard about CWD. We need to go one step further and learn all we can about this problem. More importantly we need to become part of the solution. This means getting harvested deer, elk and moose sampled for CWD to provide WGFD with needed data to further the science and also to reduce exposure to ourselves and our families. It also means that we must keep an open mind and support efforts to test effectiveness of various experimental management techniques. Hopefully by doing so we can help reduce the damage to our wildlife populations and perhaps ourselves. Again, good job WGFD and cooperating agencies. Keep up the good work.

Dennis Luszcz

Sheridan