Press raises $4,425 for locals affected by flooding

SHERIDAN — After many Sheridan-area residents experienced damage to their homes and belongings due to flooding earlier this week, The Sheridan Press staff rallied to help raise funds for those in need.

By selling the advertising spots at the bottom of this page for $75 apiece, the staff raised $4,425 for local flood victims. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the 59 advertisements will be donated to The Salvation Army and earmarked for use by local flood victims.

“I’m so grateful that we live in a community whose residents care for each other in this way,” said Kristen Czaban, publisher of The Sheridan Press. “I’m also proud that the staff at The Press worked over the last few days to raise the money and organize the distribution. Doing that, in addition to their regular tasks, was heartwarming to be a part of.”

The Salvation Army will ensure those who utilize the funds are Sheridan County residents.

To receive assistance, those affected must stop into the Salvation Army location at 150 S. Tschirgi St. and identify themselves as flood victims. The Coffeen Avenue location of The Salvation Army will not be able to provide assistance.

