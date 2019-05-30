Emergency declaration issued for Sheridan County

SHERIDAN — An emergency declaration was issued Thursday afternoon by the Sheridan County Commissioners in response to the flash flood watch from the National Weather Service in Billings for Friday, May 31.

The emergency declaration is bringing state assistance from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, according to a joint press release from Sheridan County Emergency Management and the State Engineer’s Office. Additional loads of sand and sandbags are being deployed to Sheridan and will begin to arrive Thursday night and Friday morning.

This declaration is precautionary, and there is no imminent threat, states the press release. However, streams and tributaries across Sheridan County remain high, and the ground is completely saturated.

The recent flooding was due to up to 4 inches of rain that fell from May 26-28, “which is quite remarkable,” the press release states. Most of the rain fell in the foothills and lower elevations, while higher elevation areas of the Bighorn Mountains received significant snow.

Flooding throughout the county was in no way due to releases from Park Reservoir or any other mountain reservoir, the press release notes. Most of the reservoirs of significance are well below capacity as of 5 p.m. Thursday, but they may begin voluntary releases to prepare for the impending runoff.

The snowmelt runoff could be significant depending on further precipitation and warmer weather. By working with the reservoir companies and other state and local officials, including Sheridan County Emergency Management, every effort will be made time the releases when the creek can handle the water, states the press release. By creating storage space, mountain reservoirs will be better positioned to ensure the safety of their facilities, in addition to possibly reducing flooding.

The Sheridan Press will continue to monitor the situation and will publish updates when they are made available.