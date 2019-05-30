Jets sweep two-game set against Post 22

SHERIDAN — Hunter Stone hadn’t pitched since the Sheridan Jets’ season opener. Head coach Austin Cowen had intended to throw him before Wednesday night’s game against the Post 22 Bullets, but it didn’t happen.

That left 24 days standing between starts for Stone, leaving the potential for rust quite high. However, that wasn’t the case at all. Stone tossed six innings of one-run baseball as the Jets claimed a 7-1 victory at Thorne-Rider Park.

“I think I threw pretty good,” Stone said. “… The fastball was good. I was hitting my zone pretty good, and then they didn’t really hit the changeup that well, so fastball-changeup worked pretty good.”

Stone went six innings on 94 pitches and yielded just one earned run. He allowed three hits and fanned six while also walking four.

“Outstanding job,” Cowen said. “… Hunter did everything and more that you ask. He got ahead of hitters. He threw fastballs for strikes, which challenged them. They got a couple hits, but that’s part of the game. More often than not, though, he challenged them and the defense made plays behind him.”

Stone also did some damage at the dish, as he collected a team-high three hits. The Jets accumulated nine hits in all, and most of their damage was done at the tail end of their lineup.

Luke Keller and David Almaraz, Sheridan’s No. 7 and No. 9 hitters, knocked home two and three runs, respectively.

Keller logged a pair of RBI singles, while Almaraz boasted a three-run double. Carter Dubberley and Rich Hall also recorded RBIs.

The Jets scored the game’s first run on an RBI single from Hall in the bottom of the second inning. Sheridan gave Stone more than enough run support in the fourth and fifth innings.

Almaraz cleared the bases with his double in the fourth, and the Jets tacked on two more in the fifth.

“I think early on in the game we got a little greedy, trying to do too much,” Cowen said. “Being the young kids they are, that’s typical. If we can figure out to eliminate those couple of zeros at the beginning and come out firing with our approach from the get-go, we’ll score even more runs. … Once we got back to the game plan and started barreling balls up, staying short to the ball, we did a god job.”

Cody Kilpatrick entered the game in the seventh to shut the door for Sheridan’s fifth victory of the season.

The Jets earned their sixth win of the season in the nightcap. Sheridan shut out the Bullets 5-0 behind a strong start from Luke Keller.

Keller went the distance, giving up five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Keller helped himself out at the dish with an RBI, while Dubberley, Kilpatrick and Trevor Stowe also knocked home runs for the Jets.

Sheridan hosts a doubleheader against Gillette Prep Friday with Game 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m.