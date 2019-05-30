Wyoming news briefs

Dog attack puts Gillette boy in ICU

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 9-year-old Gillette boy is still in the hospital after being attacked by a dog just a few hours into his summer vacation.

Riley Schlidt, 9, was attacked by a pit bull-Rottweiler mix May 24 after his last day of third grade at Conestoga Elementary School.

Riley was outside near his home in the Nickelson Little Farms subdivision when he was attacked, causing severe damage to his right arm.

Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Theis said Riley had met the dog before and had walked up to it to let it smell him. The dog, which was tied to a post, bit Riley on the arm. A 16-year-old girl separated the two, but the dog was able to bite Riley again on the same arm. His arm was broken in two places and he suffered severe muscle and nerve damage. Riley is in the intensive care unit at Swedish Medical Center in Denver.

Doctors originally thought they would have to amputate the damaged limb, but after a CT scan revealed that some of Riley’s nerves and veins were intact, amputation wasn’t needed.

Riley had an initial emergency surgery Friday and then a second surgery Sunday to help reconstruct the damaged parts of his arm.

Rock Springs shooting case heads to district court

ROCK SPRINGS — Joaquin Leon-Guzman, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday and his reckless endangering and aggravated assault and battery case is going to district court.

Rock Springs resident Leon-Guzman, 33, is accused of allegedly shooting a man outside the Bareback Saloon in early May.

His next date remains unknown as district court has yet to receive documents, but it is likely to be announced in the coming days, according to the Sweetwater County District Court. His preliminary hearing had been rescheduled for Wednesday after the defense made a motion to change the date, according to the circuit court.

Leon-Guzman faces three counts of reckless endangering and aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury. If found guilty of all the charges, Leon-Guzman faces a maximum of 13 years in prison and a $12,250 fine.

Reported victim in confinement case allegedly threatened

RIVERTON (WNE) — The saga continues for the victims of a pending kidnapping case — one of whom said she was threatened and asked to recant part of her testimony.

After Geraldine Blackburn, 56, Basil Blackburn, 32, Kelly Martinez, 22, Darilyn Dodge, 34, and Janelle Warren, 23, were arrested April 20 on charges that they confined and abused two women for nine hours in an apartment in Riverton, the five were bound over to Fremont County District Court.

Then on May 6, the younger of the two victims contacted police, saying that she had been approached by Crystal Spoonhunter, 35 — also known as Crystal Blackburn — while passing through Riverton City Park while walking home from a friend’s house.

According the Riverton Circuit Court affidavit, the victim said that Spoonhunter, accompanied by a male, stopped her in the park and demanded that she write and give to police a written statement that Geraldine Blackburn had nothing to do with the pending kidnapping case.

If she failed to do so, the victim continued, Spoonhunter said they would beat her up and her family as well.

