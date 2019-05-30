SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Sumner Street, 9:52 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 12:31 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:57 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Heald Street and Thurmond Street, 5:11 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Brush fire, Peno Road and East Ridge Road, 2 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 4:15 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 8:58 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 9:25 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 1:56 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Medical, East Second Street, Casper, 6:12 p.m.

Wednesday

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 12:39 a.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 1:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:49 a.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 3:07 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 5:56 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Medical, Sumner Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 11:52 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:56 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 12:32 p.m.

• Trauma, Park View Boulevard, 1:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Trauma, Thurmond Street and Heald Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 87, 5:13 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 12:10 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:46 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 4:02 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 7:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East College Avenue, 8:25 a.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Damaged property, Burton Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 11:54 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 p.m.

• Damaged property, Delphi Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Heald Street and Thurmond Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 5:29 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Mydland Road, 5:44 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Mydland Road, 6:14 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Animal incident, Hill Pond Drive, 7:50 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 8:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 8:16 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Kailua Place, 8:31 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Mental subject, Yonkee Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, Big Horn, 2:53 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 7:09 a.m.

• Loitering, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 1:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Heald Street and South Thurmond Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Fort Street, Buffalo, 6:28 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, eastbound, mile marker 19, 7:47 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Thorne Rider Road, Banner, 9:15 p.m.

• Mental subject, Yonkee Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Matthew W. Hague, 35, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew W. Hague, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathanael R. McCarty, 34, Kentucky, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James A. Schmidt, 67, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Levi R. Wardell, 30, Sheridan, courtesy hold for other jurisdiction, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3