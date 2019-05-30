Local briefs

Donna’s Dance Academy 2019 recital at WYO

SHERIDAN — Donna’s Dance Academy will perform its 2019 recital entitled Wish to Dance Friday at 6 and 8 p.m. and on Saturday at 6 and 8 p.m.

All performances will be at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St.

Tickets are $21 for adults and $18.50 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at the WYO box office or online at www.wyotheater.com.

Bots Sots Remount sale this weekend

SHERIDAN — The Bots Sots Remount horse sale will return to Sheridan this weekend.

From 3-5 p.m. Friday, a soft preview of the horses will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. The horses will then be ridden to the Trail End State Historic Site for a meet and greet planned for 5:30-8 p.m.

On Saturday, the sale preview will begin at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. The sale will then begin at 4 p.m. at the Trail End State Historic Site.

For more information, see www.botssotsremount.com.

WGFD to offer free fishing day

SHERIDAN — In conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Free Fishing Day on June 1, daily use fees are waived at all parks/recreation areas that provide angling.

Wyo Parks locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping fees are not waived.

Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites which offer free entrance year-round; Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge and Sinks Canyon.

Free Fishing Day is offered annually by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and involves lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.