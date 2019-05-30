Sheridan Memorial Hospital organizes free education sessions

SHERIDAN — In an effort to educate the community about the risks associated with heart failure, Sheridan Memorial Hospital will hold a series of education sessions and free screenings for the public.

This education includes risk factors that lead to heart failure, how to manage the complexities of heart failure and other associated diseases, and the lifestyle modifications needed to optimize one’s health status.

According to Kristi Ramsey, heart failure coordinator and cath lab/interventional radiology manager, SMH will have sessions in June, August and October.

“This is one way we can reach out and offer education on these topics,” Ramsey said. “This is for the entire community.”

The next education session, which will be offered June 4 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Conference Room B at SMH (adjacent to the SMH cafeteria), will focus on diabetes.

“We will offer free blood glucose screenings with immediate results and the opportunity to visit with our staff about healthy eating tips to lower blood glucose and how to limit sodium intake,” Ramsey said.

On Aug. 6, the session will be “Know Your Numbers.” It will feature free blood pressure screenings, education on heart failure and how it is diagnosed, and lifestyle modification to lower stress levels.

On Oct. 8, the education session will be “Body Mass Index (BMI).” It will feature free BMI screenings, education on weight management, and lifestyle modifications to achieve a more active lifestyle.

The education sessions are part of a year-long effort by SMH to gain a Center of Excellence in Heart Failure Care accreditation from the American College of Cardiology.

“By following the criteria for this accreditation, it will help us streamline our processes and build robust community education and outreach for better care for heart failure patients,” Ramsey explained. “The ACC wants communities and institutions to understand there are many other diseases that can lead to heart failure. That is why we have chosen these topics for the education sessions being offered this year.”

The accreditation is for three years and covers the entire hospital.