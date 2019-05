SHERIDAN — Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter will offer a rabies clinic June 6-8 at Kendrick Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Rabies shots for both cats and dogs will be offered for $10 each, and city dog licenses will be available for $10 for altered dogs and $15 for unaltered dogs.

The clinic is open to all residents, however for the safety and comfort of everyone, participants are asked to bring their pet on a leash or in a pet carrier.