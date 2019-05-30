The Press, Bonafide partner for National Doughnut Day Friday

SHERIDAN – The Sheridan Press and Bonafide will celebrate National Doughnut Day on Friday with a pop-up party outside the newspaper office from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Throughout the event, Bonafide, a popular food truck and catering company, will sell specialty craft doughnuts.

The Press will pair the sweet treats with free coffee and Destination Sheridan magazines (while supplies last). The event will also include a doughnut-hole eating contest, a raffle for sweet prizes and more.

This marks the second National Doughnut Day partnership between The Press and Bonafide. This year, the festivities are a week earlier than the nation to coincide with the last day of school for Sheridan County School District 2 students, faculty and staff.

The Sheridan Press is located at 144 Grinnell Plaza; this event is free and open to the public.